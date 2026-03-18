Nollywood Stars Criticised Over Launch Of Tinubu Support Group

Kunle Afolayan

Several Nollywood actors, including Kunle Afolayan, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Ayo Adesanya, and Remi Surutu, have come under criticism after launching a support group for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

The group, called Eko 57 Movement, was officially launched in Lagos on Sunday and is coordinated by actor Lege Miami.

The move has drawn widespread condemnation online, as many Nigerians questioned the timing given the ongoing economic difficulties across the country.

Social media users accused the celebrities of ignoring pressing issues such as poor healthcare, insecurity, electricity shortages, corruption, and the high cost of living. X user @fhemiwrld wrote: “It’s just embarrassing. No light. Fuel price increased. U don’t talk about it. Shame on Y’all.”

Others warned that public sympathy should not be expected if these stars later face personal challenges. @titbeats commented: “The only movement we need is mandatory real-time transmission of electoral results and nothing else.”

Many social media users highlighted the perceived disconnect between the celebrities’ political activism and the everyday struggles of ordinary Nigerians. Some described the launch as self-serving, questioning the sincerity of the actors’ support.