Kwaw Kese Slams Ghana Music Awards Nomination Process

Kwaw Kese

Rapper Kwaw Kese has criticised the nomination process for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), alleging the public was not aware of the process before nominations were released.

In a post on X on March 16, 2026, the artist compared the awards to a local delicacy — “gob3” — saying the process seems to happen without the public or some even industry insiders knowing when or how nominations are decided.

“Ghana Music Awards turn gob3. You just wake up one day and there’s a nominees party and you ask yourself how and when people got nominated,” Kwaw Kese wrote, expressing his frustration over the process.

The 27th edition of the TGMA saw its list of nominees unveiled on March 14, 2026, with organisers releasing the full shortlist ahead of the annual awards night.

This year’s nominations drew attention from fans and industry observers alike as some top Ghanaian artists secured spots across major categories.

Among those nominated were Black Sherif Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Medikal, and Gyakie, who received multiple nods.

Critics of the process have argued that awareness of nomination submissions and criteria remains low, prompting calls from some quarters including Kwaw Kese for organisers to improve communication.