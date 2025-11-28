ACI Announces 45th IMPACT Conference

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and dignitaries at the launch of IMPACT 2025

Action Chapel International (ACI) has officially launched IMPACT 2025, marking the 45th edition of its annual global gathering of prayer, worship, and spiritual transformation.

The week-long event will take place from November 30 to December 7, 2025 at the Prayer Cathedral, Spintex Road, Accra.

This year’s theme, ‘Let There Be a Performance’, drawn from Luke 1:45, signals a prophetic call for divine fulfilment across the lives of believers in the coming year.

Speaking at the media launch, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Founder and General Overseer of ACI and the United Denominations of Action Churches Worldwide (UDAC), explained that IMPACT was birthed nearly five decades ago from his own spiritual journey.

He recounted how, as a young man newly transformed by an encounter with Christ, he felt compelled to share his testimony with other young people at a time when many were far from the church.

He explained that the power of IMPACT lies in the life-changing experiences that attendees carry with them long after the gathering ends.

“Impact is about giving people an experience; an encounter that stays with you long after the event. People may forget your words, but they never forget how you made them feel. Every year, we gather to create a divine atmosphere where lives are changed, destinies are shaped, and people discover what God has deposited in them,” he stated.

This year’s IMPACT will feature a strong lineup of speakers including Apostle Joshua Selman, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, Bishop Bernard Ogyiri-Asare, Rev. Dr. Robert Ampiah-Kwofi, Apostle Isi Igenegba, and Rev. Dr. David Antwi.

According to Archbishop Duncan-Williams, these speakers have been carefully selected for their demonstrated ability to minister with depth, relevance, and prophetic insight. He noted that the conference is not designed to rotate speakers for novelty, but rather to bring ministers whose experiences and testimonies carry divine weight and transformative power.

Preparations for IMPACT 2025 include extensive logistical and security arrangements. The event will be hosted at the expansive Impact Arena, a combined indoor-outdoor facility designed to safely accommodate large volumes of attendees.

Organizers have confirmed the presence of scanners, ambulances, military and police personnel, crowd management teams, and overflow holding areas to ensure a safe and well-coordinated experience.

Over the years, previous editions of IMPACT have drawn more than 30,000 attendees, and similar measures are being reinforced for 2025.

