Ho Teaching Hospital, Stanbic Bank Enhance Medical Tourism

A scene during the donation

Stanbic Bank Ghana has reinforced the Ho Teaching Hospital’s (HTH) ambition of becoming a major medical tourism destination in the sub-region with a donation of office equipment valued at GH¢120,000 to the Hospital’s Medical Tourism Coordinating Office.

The equipment, comprising a 4-in-1 workstation, six swivel chairs, two 1.5HP air conditioners, a metal cabinet, two printers, two desktop computers and a laptop, will support the full establishment of the new unit, which is designed to serve as a one-stop centre for medical travellers.

The Medical Tourism Coordinating Office is a key component of HTH’s broader vision to position itself as a preferred destination for both domestic and international clients seeking high-quality, affordable, and culturally enriching healthcare experiences. The unit will streamline service delivery by integrating clinical excellence with travel logistics, patient support, hospitality services, and wellness offerings.

Speaking during the presentation, Mawuko Afadzinu, Head of Brand and Marketing at Stanbic Bank Ghana, said the bank recognises the crucial role healthcare plays in national development.

He praised HTH for taking a bold step in establishing a dedicated Medical Tourism Centre, emphasising that such initiatives hold the potential to transform the region’s healthcare landscape.

“Ho Teaching Hospital is already a pillar in this region, and with this new centre, it has the potential to attract medical tourists, expand access to care, and raise the standard of healthcare delivery.

“Better infrastructure leads to better service, and better service leads to better outcomes for the people who matter most – the patients.”

Mr. Afadzinu stressed that the support forms part of Stanbic Bank’s long-term commitment to improving lives and empowering institutions that drive community development. He commended the leadership and staff of HTH for their dedication and expressed optimism about the long-term impact of the partnership on the Volta Region.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, George Tetteh, Director of Administration at Ho Teaching Hospital, expressed gratitude to Stanbic Bank for the timely support. He noted that the donation aligns perfectly with the hospital’s strategic goal of becoming a recognised Medical Tourism Destination in the West African sub-region.

He disclosed that as part of its wellness and therapeutic tourism initiatives, the hospital will soon open a music therapy studio to complement alternative and holistic care options for patients and medical travellers.

Mr. Tetteh further stated that the Medical Tourism Coordinating Office is situated within the hospital’s serene Meditation Garden, designed to enhance patient recovery and provide a calming environment for visitors.

Following the presentation, the Stanbic Bank team toured the Meditation Garden and the new Coordinating Office, reaffirming their enthusiasm for the transformative vision of Ho Teaching Hospital.

The establishment of the Medical Tourism Centre places HTH among the few public health institutions in Ghana taking deliberate steps to harness the growing global medical tourism market, with the potential to boost healthcare excellence, regional visibility, and economic growth.

FROM Daniel K. Orlando, Ho