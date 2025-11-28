Women In Tech Mark Anniversary

Some members during the activity

Members of the Ghana Chapter of the Women in Tech have marked their one-year anniversary with a series of activities at a special ceremony in Accra.

The event, which was on the theme “Breaking Barriers, Building the Future for Women in STEAM”, brought together women in academia, industry, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to share ideas, discuss the past year’s events and plan the way forward amid socialising.

Also present were selected school girls who were mentored, coached and inspired by the various groups after involving them in exhibition and other activities put in place to mark the anniversary.

In her welcome address, the Director, Ghana Chapter of Women in Tech, Madam Luvina Sandra Atsu, said, “About a year ago, a group of women took a decision to build a community where women will inspire, support, and bring more women to the decision table.”

This, according to her, started off as a dream, then nurtured into an idea and finally transformed into a dynamic group of confident, resilient and resourceful ladies on a journey to impact the next generation of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) leaders.

She indicated that the chapter was dedicated to transforming potential into impact with a vision to support and uplift 50,000 women and girls in STEAM by the year 2030 through mentorship, capacity building, skills development, and community-driven empowerment.

“It also reflects the vision we share—of building a society where women have the knowledge, skills, confidence, and opportunity to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics fields,” Ms. Atsu said.

The Municipal Director of Education for Ledzokuku, Mrs. Theresa Tetteh, who was the guest speaker, praised the leadership of the Women in Tech Ghana for their vision and the dream to inspiring other women into the technological world.

She also commended the Women in Tech Ghana for their role and effort being made towards the development of STEAM education through coaching and mentoring of young girls to also rise into the technology space in the country.

Mrs. Tetteh stated that “as we move forward in this rapidly changing world, it’s essential that we prioritise STEAM education. By doing so, we’ll empower the next generation of Ghanaians to: solve complex problems, create innovative solutions, and compete globally.”

The Chairperson, Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS), Dr. Beata Akanyani, indicated that through advocacy, inclusive policy, and strategic leadership, CONIWAS and Women in Tech together are driving gender equity, youth mentorship, and climate resilience.

She explained that their efforts aligned with multiple SDGs, especially those on gender equality (SDG 5), education (SDG 4), clean water and sanitation (SDG 6), and innovation (SDG 9).