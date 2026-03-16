Aduana FC Cruise Past Liberty Youth To Reach MTN FA Cup Semi-Finals

Aduana FC delivered an impressive display on Saturday to defeat Techiman Liberty Youth 3–0 to book a place in the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup.

The Premier League side proved too strong for their Division One opponents at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, producing a confident and clinical performance to keep their hopes of lifting the trophy alive.

The breakthrough arrived six minutes before halftime when striker Daouda Ben Sidibe capped off a well-constructed attacking move with a composed finish in the 39th minute, giving the Fire Club a deserved lead going into the break.

After halftime, Aduana continued to dominate proceedings and maintained constant pressure on Liberty Youth’s defense. Their persistence paid off late in the game when Alex Boakye doubled the advantage in the 81st minute, effectively putting the contest beyond the reach of the Division One side.

With Liberty Youth struggling to mount a response, Emanuel Marfo added further gloss to the scoreline deep into stoppage time, scoring in the 90nd minute to complete a convincing victory for Aduana.

Beyond their FA Cup ambitions, Aduana FC remain firmly in the hunt for success on the domestic front. The Dormaa-based club currently sit five points behind league leaders Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League, with nine matches left to play.

With confidence high following this dominant performance, Aduana FC will now turn their attention to sustaining their momentum as they chase glory in both the league and the FA Cup.

BY Wletsu Ransford