Three Arrested in Odumase-Krobo for Counterfeiting US Dollars 

The suspects and the counterfeit US dollars

Police in Odumase-Krobo, Eastern Region, arrested three suspects—Ebenezer Natsu (20), George Attor (48), and Bishop Robert Olertey (54)—after raiding their hideout at Laasi following intelligence gathered by the District Crime Officer.

Officers recovered 105 bundles of suspected counterfeit US dollar notes hidden in a metal trunk.

The suspects allegedly planned to exchange the fake dollars for Ghanaian cedis during market day. One suspect, Bishop Robert Olertey, attempted to bribe officers with GHS 200,000, but the offer was rejected. The suspects and exhibits are in custody with the Divisional Commander for ongoing investigations.