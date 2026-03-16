Three Arrested, Four on the Run for Gbiniyiri Violence

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with cases of murder and causing harm in Gbiniyiri in the Savannah Region, while four are on the run.

The suspects, Yaw Bamuah, Yaa Bokaa, and Kuma Simpor, were arrested on 14 March 2026. Four other suspects who are currently being pursued by the police include Anuda Borour, Pobiye Bitunor Sansa, and James Sanyuah.

In a statement signed by Staff Officer/ SVR ASP Richard Osei Yaw, it was indicated that during interrogation, suspect Yaw Bamuah admitted to involvement in the attack and mentioned several accomplices.

“ The suspect further disclosed that the attack was carried out in retaliation following the killing of a relative whom they believe had been attacked by robbers suspected to be Fulanis.

“He subsequently led the Police to his house at Gbiniyiri, where a single-barreled shotgun with serial number BAT 2598-88 and two live AAA cartridges were retrieved from a concealed spot within the compound,” part of the statement read.

ASP Richard Osei Yaw has assured that the suspects are in Police custody, assisting investigations, and will be put before the court, while efforts are intensifying to arrest the remaining suspects connected to the incident.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke