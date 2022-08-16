Adwoa Safo Thanks Akufo-Addo

The immediate past Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection and absentee Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has expressed her gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for appointing her a Minister in his administration.

According to a statement from her outfit, her removal as a minister will enable her to serve her constituents better.

Adwoa Safo who has been away in the United States of America for almost a year abandoning her office was sacked by President Akufo-Addo on July 28, 2022.

In a letter responding to her dismissal dated August 5, 2022, Adwoa Safo thanked the President for the opportunity he gave her to serve in his government as a minister.

In a letter addressed to the President, and copied to the Vice President and the Chief of Staff said: “It is with profound gratitude that I express utmost appreciation to you for the opportunity to serve as Minister in both terms of your government.”

Below is the full statement:

-BY Daniel Bampoe