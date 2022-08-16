La Outlines Homowo Festival Activities

Chairman of the Homowo Planning Committee, Komieter George

The La Traditional Council has announced the 2022 Homowo Festival activities which would be climaxed on August 22 to 24 2022.

This year’s celebration is themed, “United for Development Through Our Culture and Traditions”.

Activities stated for the celebration includes Homecoming, ‘Kpashimo’, Football, Food Bazaar, amongst others.

Speaking in an interview, Chairman of the Homowo Planning Committee, Komieter George, said it was time to view the rich customs and traditions of the people of La as a tool for development through tourism.

He explained that the committee has granted Mamedia Ventures an Events, Marketing and Media Consultancy agency led by Nii Maale-Adsei the right as the marketing and Sponsorship Syndicators for the Festival.

“The La Homowo Planning Committee therefore advise all Corporate bodies who will want to participate in the celebration of La to officially engage Mamedia Ventures or Nii Maale-Adsei on telephone number 0243138373 for various advertising and for commercial opportunities to make the festival a success.”

It indicated that Mamedia Ventures would also be in charge of coordinating all commercial activities of corporate organisations who seek to use the festival personal to advertise their products and drive sales.

“We are waiting to streamline all commercial activities pertaining to the festival to ensure value for money for organisations who will take the opportunity to advertise their products.” Mr George emphasized.