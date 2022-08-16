Northern Regional NDC Chairman Dead

The Northern Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila has died.

He was aged 90.

The Northern Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abdul Salam Mohammed in a statement said the NDC Chairman died at the Tamale Teaching Hospital this afternoon after a short illness.

He disclosed that arrangements have been made for the NDC chairman to be buried later today at the Tamale central cemetery in accordance with Islamic beliefs.

