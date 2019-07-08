Afrah International Hospital Opens

An ultra-modern health facility has been opened in Accra.

The Afrah International hospital located close to the Asylum Down Roundabout runs a 24hour service delivery in general healthcare, pediatric and obstetrics and gynecology services.

The 15-bed capacity fully furnished hospital is equipped with both male and female wards consisting three beds each, a television, and two bathrooms each.

There are three consulting rooms fitted with modern medical examination equipment and a VIP ward fully furnished with a television set, air condition, dining table, and a bathroom.

There is also a theatre room for maternity delivery and an emergency area for urgent care and a laboratory and a pharmacy.

Speaking at the short ceremony to officially open the health facility, Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Maurice Kofi Doklu, said the hospital aims at improving quality but affordable healthcare delivery in Ghana.

Dr Doklu added that in view of its vision to become the preferred choice for healthcare in the area, Afrah International Hospital would provide online service to patients as well as conduct follow-ups for their clients.

He further observed that the proximity of the health facility to major referral hospitals like the Ridge Regional Hospital and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital makes it the preferred choice.

Dr. Doklu said the Afrah International Hospital would be offering specialist services in the future.

The launch of the facility was graced by some dignitaries including former Chairman of NPP, Peter Mac-Manu and Zanetor Rawlings, MP for Klottey-Korley constituency.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri & Nadia Nimako