Afua Asantewaa ‘Singathon’ Supports Tema General Hospital

‘Singathoner’ Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum has made a special cash donation to the Tema General Hospital.

The undisclosed amount from the Guinness World Record attempt breaker was aimed at supporting the Physiotherapy and the children’s segical department of the health facility.

To Afua Asantewaa, the gesture forms part of activities lined up to express her heartfelt thanks to the massive support received during and after the historic world attempt.

And describing the gesture as her widow’s mite, she said ” …this is just a token, but l believe it will take care of some of medical bills in these departments. We promise to visit again.”

Prince Addo Osei, principal physio department, Tema General Hospital and Rufina Mintah nursing officer, who received the donations in separate words expressed profuse gratitude to the donor for the support.