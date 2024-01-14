NPP MP Touts Achievements In Constituency

The incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwesimintsim in the Western Region, Dr Prince Hamid Armah has touted his achievements in the constituency for the past three years which he is using as basis for his re-election.

He indicated that his remarkable achievements can be seen in the areas of education, entrepreneurship, job creation, health services delivery and social infrastructure.

Addressing his constituents, the incumbent MP insisted that he should be judged on his achievements adding ” And I have no doubt that I will score distinction”.

He said “Take education, and my footprints are all over the constituency. I have built new six-unit classroom block with a six-seater toilet at Whindo,; 2-unit ultramodern Kindergarten (KG); 6-unit classroom block and 12-seater toilet at Asakae”.

“I have also built another ultramodern KG; 6-unit classroom block and 12-seater toilet, 2-unit KG block for the Apremdo community; 6-unit classroom block at Anaji and 2 unit-KG block at Apremdo barracks. I have also renovated the Kwesimintsim Freeman Methodist KG.”

He was quick to add that while some of the projects have been completed, others, are at significant stages of completion.

“Unfortunately, I could not get land to provide the intended school block for Adientem”.

“Nonetheless, I have assured the Chief there that once he can get us a land, I will build a school for the Adientem community”, he pointed out.

He said he has worked to ensure significant improvement at the Takoradi Senior High School library and that plans were afoot to do more”.

He noted that aside the infrastructure, he has also presented thousands of educational materials, including textbooks, exercise books, computers and desks for the municipal education directorate for onward distribution to schools in the constituency.

“As an educationist, I believe in the power of education, hence, my contributions. Currently, two students from Kwesimintsim are out of the country for further studies.

“As I speak now, there are over 200 students at various levels whose school fees I am catering for, and there is evidence for each. This kind of investment will yield significantly, not now but in some years to come”, he added.

He told the people that in terms of entrepreneurship and job creation, he has used his foundation – Prince Armah Foundation – to help hundreds of young people, some of whom had sat at home for years after completing school.

“I have also helped over 100 people in Kwesimintsim to get jobs at various places. Some I have helped with startups”.

“My constituents may not see me every day. I may not be showing up everywhere in the constituency, but I can assure the people that I am working, and I want them to see my vision and join hands with me for the forward march of the constituency”, he noted.

