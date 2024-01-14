Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini Must Apologize for Snubbing Cookathon- Chef Faila

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak, a native of Tamale in the Northern region who embarked on the Guinness World Record in the longest cooking marathon by an individual, is demanding an unqualified apology from Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini, and other top musicians in Accra for snubbing the cookathon in Tamale.

She indicated that most of the big celebrities in Accra thought the event would not have been successful simply because it was held in Tamale and that if something bad had happened in Tamale many of these celebrities would have been talking about it but they did not talk about the cookathon.

“ If something bad had happened in the north they would have been talking about it. Not a single musician showed up in the north for this project. Not Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, or Samini”.

“ I can sing their songs and I have been doing videos for them on social media and so they owe us an apology”.

She, however, expressed her love for them and their music and that she will continue to support them regardless.

During an interview on Joy Prime on January 12, 2024, monitored by DGN Online, Chef Faila however commended Kwabena Kwabena for coming to Tamale to support her.

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak set a new record with 227 hours of cooking for 10 continuous days.

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak broke the yet-to-be-confirmed Ugandan chef Dorcus Mirembe, popularly known as Mama D Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon with a cooking time of 144 hours and 20 minutes.

It will be recalled that during the cookathon marathon in Tamale, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale disclosed that he would visit Tamale to support chef Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak as she embarked on a Guinness World Record in the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

In a Facebook post during the cookathon marathon, Shatta Wale stated “Now I can go to Tamale to eat Faila’s food some, Who wanna go with me ? Tamale my home”.

BY Eric Kombat, Tamale