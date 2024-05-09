Valentino Nii Noi Nortey’s Health Insurance Card Settles Claims Up to Ghc 114,000 in April

After initiating a health insurance policy for voters in the Klottey Korle constituency, the ‘Valentino Nii Noi Nortey Health Card’ has been adding more less privileged and financially challenged people unto its health policy.

According to ‘Ace Insurance’, a local insurance company and the insurer, the immediate past month of April recorded claims with 1237 beneficiaries amounting to Ghc 114,000; which has been paid via the ‘Valentino Nii Noi Nortey Health Card’.

As a follow up to this, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey has stated that his goal is to register 10,000 beneficiaries of the ‘Valentino Nii Noi Nortey Health Card’ before November this year.

He disclosed this in an interview today from his office in Accra.

Explaining why he chose health as an area of focus, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey said it was a natural calling. “Health is a very serious issue and as a human being, I feel it very necessary to assist in this area because, sicknesses and diseases don’t know political colours and can destroy a community if left unchecked”, he said.

Finally, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey added that there were records that could be made available as evidence of the claims and payments made through the ‘Valentino Nii Noi Nortey Health Card’. “We have documents which have the names of the people and the facilities used by the beneficiaries for people who may want to verify what I am saying”, he said.

Also in the document included the names of the health centers where the claims were made and the beneficiaries received treatment. Some were Ridge Hospital, Robert & Sons Limited (Adabraka), Odorna Clini, Nyarkoa Clinic, La Polyclinic, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Frontline Pharmacy, 37 Military Hospital, HealthnetSwan Medical Center, Sonotech Medical & Diagnostic Centre, etc.

The ‘Valentino Nii Noi Nortey Health Card’ has been nicknamed ‘Extra Hewale’ by some beneficiaries and is gradually gaining popularity among some locals in both Adabraka and Osu areas.