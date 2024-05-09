Consumer Protection Agency Backs FDA

The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has commended the decision of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to clamp down on the activities and operations of importers and marketers of low-quality diapers in the country.

It follows a warning issued by the FDA to manufacturers, importers and distributors of baby diapers against the importation of unhygienic baby diapers, also known as bale diapers into the country.

The regulatory body said it was against its Guidelines for the Regulation of Medical Devices (Appendix II) and the Ghana Standard Authority’s specifications for single-use disposable baby diapers (GS 1166:2017).

The Authority had noted with great concern, the continuous practice of importing disposable baby diapers into the country unhygienically packaged in bales of used clothing.

“These baby diapers are subsequently repackaged and offered for sale without adequate labelling information or no

labelling information at all”, it said and thus served notice that the importation of unregistered,

poor quality and unhygienically packaged baby diapers into the country would result in their seizure and safe disposal at a cost to the importer.

A statement signed by the CPA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kofi Kapito said its research on some of these diapers on the market showed that they failed the microbial test conducted on them.

Upon further investigations it was discovered that these diapers are those that are rejected during production in their home countries meant for destruction but Ghanaians find their way to buy it cheap and import them into the country for human use.

Apart from that, the CPA said it was also discovered that because these products are rejected and found among trash it becomes contaminated even before packaging into these plain polyethylene bags before shipping.

Also, where they are kept becomes a factor thereby showing these high results of failure in microbial tests.

Upon several complaints from mothers across the country in relation to skin rashes and discomfort when some diapers are used on their children, the CPA said it decided to do intensive research on baby diapers on the market which centered on five regions in the country namely Greater Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, Sefwi Wiawso and Sunyani.

“Some of these babies had severe nappy rush around the anus and genitalia from mild to severe infections which if not treated well could be fatal.

They have therefore asked all Ghanaians especially mothers who patronise these products to stop immediately so as to save their children from further harm.

The CPA has also asked the Minister of Health to declare a medical emergency to use every means necessary to stop these defective diapers importation into the country.

