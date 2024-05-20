Kwame Sage Evicted From Perfect Match Xtra

Kwame Sage

The management of TV3 Ghana, organisers of Perfect Match Xtra, has come under scrutiny following the eviction of Kwame Sage, one of the housemates on the show.

Undoubtedly, Kwame Sage, whose real name is Elvis Quarshie, had been a prominent figure on Perfect Match Xtra since its second season, providing viewers with non-stop drama and leaving them wanting more.

He was evicted along with two other housemates, Afia and Tracy, due to insufficient votes.

A video shared by TV3 on Instagram captioned “Kwame Sage’s eviction from the Perfect Match Xtra reality house”, sparked a flurry of reactions from viewers.

Reaction4u commented, “Honestly, he was the only guy who was creating all the drama. Sad to see him go home.”

Reachel Bekui expressed, “Awww Kwame, will miss him a lot. Just hope someone else brings back that vibe of his, or else the show will be boring.”

Lawra Kelly also shared, “Since Kwame left, I will change my TV channel because, without him, there is no Perfect Match.”

Kwame Sage was a fan-favourite due to his involvement in various controversies within the reality house, amassing a significant following on social media. Most viewers are hoping to see his comeback into the reality show to spark more controversies in the house.

Perfect Match Xtra is a 24/7 live adult content reality show that streams on pmxtra.tv .

The season began with 14 contestants, including Jeychrys, Droiid, Kwame Sage, Jason, Drill, Benjamin, Frankie Touch, Darlyne, Jessica, Blessing, Dellki, Tessy, Tracy, and Rose.

The winner of this season stands a chance to win GHS50,000 along with other prizes.

Meanwhile, Jessica made a comeback after facing eviction two weeks ago. New housemate Brymo has joined the reality show, and fans have already speculated about a potential match between him and Dellki.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke