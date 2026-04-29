Akatsi Robbery Bust: 3 Nabbed In Police Crackdown, Weapons Seized

The suspects

A targeted police operation in the Volta Region has led to the arrest of three suspects believed to be part of a robbery network operating in and around Akatsi, as law enforcement intensifies efforts to curb rising criminal activity in the area.

The operation, carried out by the Special Operations Assistant (SOA) to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), followed a series of reported robbery incidents within Akatsi and its surrounding communities. Acting on intelligence, the team conducted coordinated raids that resulted in multiple arrests and the recovery of a significant cache of weapons.

On April 21, 2026, the SOA team apprehended a suspect identified as Enoch Adoglo at Gavekope. Subsequent intelligence-led operations led officers to the outskirts of the same community, where they arrested Cephas Aniwaa, a blacksmith suspected of manufacturing and supplying weapons to the robbery group. A third suspect, David Adzinu, was also taken into custody during the operation.

A search conducted on the suspects led to the retrieval of a substantial number of weapons and related items. These included seven single-barrel rifles, five locally manufactured pistols, one revolver, sixty-four rounds of ACP ammunition, eleven rounds of AK-47 ammunition, four rounds of 7.62 x 51 ammunition, four live BB cartridges, eighteen spent BB cartridges, as well as three mobile phones and a set of winding tools.

Police investigations have further identified another suspect, Mensah Kedzi, as a key figure linked to several robbery incidents in the area, including a reported attack on April 3, 2026. He is currently on the run, along with other accomplices, including an ex-convict known as Akakpo and another suspect identified as Ageh.

Law enforcement authorities have intensified efforts to track down the remaining suspects and ensure that all individuals involved in the criminal network are brought to justice.

The police have assured residents of Akatsi and nearby communities of their continued commitment to maintaining security, and have urged the public to provide any relevant information that could aid ongoing investigations.

From Daniel K. Orlando, Ho