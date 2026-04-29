For Every Generation, Vaccines Work — Securing Africa’s Health Future

A child being vaccinated

Vaccines have quietly transformed the course of human history. Across Africa, they have protected generations of children, safeguarded families, and strengthened communities through immunisation.

As Africa Vaccination Week is marked under the global theme, “For every generation, vaccines work,” we are reminded that immunisation is not merely one of the greatest public health achievements of our time; it is also one of the surest foundations of Africa’s future, not only one of the greatest public health achievements of our time, it is a cornerstone of Africa’s future.

Over the past five decades, vaccines have saved millions of lives, reduced childhood illness, and reinforced primary health care systems across the continent.

Today, vaccines protect people across the life course—from infancy to older age—preventing diseases such as cervical cancer and offering new hope against malaria.

Yet, despite this progress, the promise of vaccines has not reached everyone. In 2024, 6.7 million children in Africa were “zero-dose,” meaning they did not receive even a single dose of the DTP vaccine. That is 91,000 more children than in 2023.

This is not a failure of science, which has consistently proven vaccines to be safe and effective, but a reflection of persistent gaps in access, equity, financing, and trust that must now be addressed urgently and with resolve.

At the continental level, ensuring that vaccines work for every generation requires strong African leadership and ownership.

Through collective commitments and continental frameworks such as the Addis Ababa Declaration on Immunisation(Assembly/AU/Dec.624(XXVIII)), African Union Member States, with the coordination of the African Union Commission, are advancing domestic health financing, strengthening local manufacturing of vaccines and health products, and enhancing regulatory systems through institutions such as the African Medicines Agency.

These efforts are critical to reducing dependency, improving resilience, and securing equitable access to life-saving interventions.

Supported by WHO and partners, Member States have also made meaningful progress in expanding routine immunisation and introducing new vaccines.

In just one year, last-dose HPV vaccination coverage among girls rose from 32% in 2023 to 44% in 2024.

Coverage of the second dose of the measles vaccine also increased, from 48% to 55%. These gains matter. They are central to broader ambitions to eradicate polio, eliminate measles, and control other vaccine-preventable diseases across Africa.

The momentum is real. Over the past two years, nearly 9 million children who had missed essential routine vaccinations since 2019 were reached through the “Big Catch-Up” initiative. These achievements demonstrate what is possible when science, political commitment, and coordinated partnerships come together to deliver results at scale.

But progress remains uneven, and the ahead is far from complete. While Africa is vaccinating more children than ever before, coverage gains remain modest, outpaced by the continent’s rapidly growing population.

To ensure vaccines truly work for every generation, immunisation must be strengthened as a core pillar of primary health care. This means reaching zero-dose children and underserved communities, investing in health workers and supply chains, and leveraging digital technologies to improve data, planning and decision-making.

It also means embedding immunisation into a life-course approach so that protection is continuous, inclusive, and resistant.

At the heart of immunisation lies more than science. There is also trust. Communities must have confidence in the rigorous efficacy and safety of vaccines and in the systems that deliver them.

Across Africa, First Ladies, through the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), have played a pivotal role in mobilizing communities, advocating for immunisation, and helping ensure that no child is left behind.

As mothers of nations, OAFLAD members stand at the forefront of protecting the health and future of Africa’s children, using their platforms to build trust, champion vaccines, and drive community-level change. When women, especially mothers and caregivers, are informed, empowered, and supported, immunisation outcomes improve significantly.

Still, challenges persist. Misinformation, social and gender barriers, and inequitable access continue to undermine progress. Addressing these requires sustained investment in community engagement, risk Still, challenges persist. Misinformation, social and gender barriers, and inequitable access continue to undermine progress.

Addressing these requires sustained investment in community engagement, risk communication, and inclusive health systems that meet people where they are. Strengthening demand for vaccines is as critical as ensuring their availability.

Immunisation is not only a public health priority. It is a strategic investment in human capital, economic growth, and long-term development.

Healthy populations are the bedrock of productive societies, and vaccines remain among the smartest investments countries can make to secure that future.

Africa Vaccination Week must, therefore, be more than a moment of reflection. It must be a call to action. Governments must continue to prioritize immunisation in national budgets and policies. Communities and leaders must champion vaccines and build trust. Partners must align with country-led priorities and support sustainable transitions. The private sector has a critical role to play in investing in Africa’s health future, while young people can serve as powerful advocates for change.

The message is clear: vaccines work for every generation. But for this promise to be fully realized, our systems must work, partnerships must work, and leadership must deliver.

From protecting children today to safeguarding the health of future generations, immunisation remains one of our most powerful tools for building a healthier, stronger, and more resilient Africa. Now is the time to move from commitment to action—ensuring that every person, everywhere, benefits from the life-saving power of vaccines.

Because when Africa is fully protected, Africa is healthier, stronger, and more resilient.

Source: Fatima Maada Bio