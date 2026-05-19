Abu Trica Speaks After Release

Abu Trica

Socialite and musician, Abu Trica, born Frederick Kumi, has expressed appreciation to Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale and Human Rights Activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor following his release on bail.

After returning home following his release on bail, Abu Trica made his first social media post after spending several months in detention. In a Snapchat post, he expressed appreciation to Shatta Wale and Oliver Barker Vormawor for their support during his difficult period.

In a separate post on Snapchat, Abu Trica posted Oliver Barker’s photograph in two piece black suit with a love and heart hand emoji. Similarly, he posted Shatta Wale in an orange shirt and a black denim with the caption, “@derealldon, Crazy love from this side (fire and love emoji). Much love badman (love, heart, hand, gratitude emoji).”

Abu Trica, who was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Ghanaian security operatives for his alleged involvement in romance scams and money laundering, was released from custody on Friday, May 15, 2026, after successfully meeting the stringent bail conditions set by the High Court.

He was granted bail in the sum of GH¢30 million with two sureties in April 2026.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor served as the lead defence lawyer for Abu Trica. His legal team successfully secured Abu Trica’s release from local custody on GH¢30 million bail pending ongoing extradition proceedings to the United States.

He used public platforms to disclose that Abu Trica was targeted in an FBI undercover operation rather than being a mastermind behind a massive $8 million scam. He argued the actual dispute involved only a $13,000 transaction, which he characterised as a legal setup rather than a prosecutable offence.

Barker-Vormawor heavily criticised the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and local prosecutors for aggressively pursuing citizens at the behest of foreign agencies while local corruption cases are sometimes ignored.

On the other hand, Shatta Wale’s role in the release of socialite Abu Trica from custody was limited to public advocacy, moral support, and leading online campaigns.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke