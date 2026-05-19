Council Of State Member Calls For Sustained Reproductive Health Investment

Dr. Eunice Brookman-Amissah

Ambassador Dr. Eunice Brookman-Amissah, a member of the Council of State, has called for sustained investment in reproductive healthcare, stronger primary healthcare systems, and the adoption of evidence-based policymaking to address persistent health challenges in Ghana and across Africa.

She made the appeal when she delivered the 10th John Evans Atta Mills Leadership Lecture, held under the theme “From Knowledge to Action: Bridging Africa’s Reproductive Health Gap: The Role of Health Training Institutions.” The event brought together policymakers, academics, health professionals, and students to deliberate on strategies to improve reproductive health outcomes on the continent.

Dr. Brookman-Amissah emphasised the urgent need to accelerate progress in reducing maternal mortality in Africa, noting that while there have been improvements in maternal health outcomes due to advances in healthcare interventions, the rate of progress remains inadequate. She stressed that persistent inequalities in access to quality healthcare continue to hinder meaningful gains, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the Council of State member, health training institutions play a critical role in bridging the gap between knowledge and practice by producing competent professionals equipped to respond effectively to reproductive health challenges. She urged stakeholders to ensure that academic knowledge is translated into practical, life-saving interventions within healthcare systems.

Touching on Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE), she underscored the importance of equipping young people with accurate, scientific, and factual information to enable informed decision-making. She, however, expressed concern that many parents and teachers are insufficiently prepared to provide guidance on sexuality education, describing it as a critical gap that requires urgent attention.

“Comprehensive Sexuality Education is designed to provide well-researched, scientific and factual information in an informative manner. Unfortunately, many parents and teachers are not adequately equipped to provide guidance and answers on CSE to boys and girls,” she stressed.

The former Ghanaian Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands also called for increased investment in Ghana’s healthcare workforce, particularly frontline and mid-level health professionals, describing them as central to improving service delivery and healthcare quality nationwide.

She further advocated the integration of healthcare systems through data-driven digital platforms and efficient supply chain management, warning that fragmentation within the health sector continues to undermine service delivery and equitable access to care.

“There is a critical need to integrate healthcare services in Ghana through data-driven systems and strengthen logistics and supply chains across the health sector,” she stated, adding that health policies must be guided by science, evidence, and human rights rather than ideology or misinformation.

She called on facilities under the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) to ensure non-discriminatory access to healthcare services regardless of patients’ religious affiliations. She stressed that healthcare delivery must remain centered on patient welfare and national health priorities.

“Healthcare institutions, including faith-based facilities, remain essential partners in Ghana’s healthcare delivery system and should ensure that clients receive professional and non-discriminatory services irrespective of their backgrounds or beliefs,” she added.

She emphasised the need to bridge the gap between policy formulation and implementation, calling on governments, training institutions, and healthcare providers to translate knowledge into practical interventions that improve reproductive health outcomes.

The J.E.A.M. Leadership Lecture Series, held in honour of the late former President John Evans Atta Mills, provides a platform for discussions on leadership, governance, and national development. The 10th edition focused on strengthening reproductive health education and service delivery across Africa through collaboration and practical action.

FROM Daniel K. Orlando, Ho