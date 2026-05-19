Paul Afoko Donates To NPP Northern Regional Office Project

Dr. Akisibadek Alekz Afoko presenting the donation to the Northern Regional NPP Executives in Tamale

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman hopeful, Paul Awentami Afoko, has donated 400 bags of cement and GH¢30,000 to support the construction of an ultramodern NPP Northern Regional office.

The multipurpose facility is intended to strengthen party structures and improve operations across the Northern Region.

Dr. Akisibadek Alekz Afoko presented the donation in Tamale on behalf of Mr. Afoko.

He urged NPP supporters in the region to stay united and back Mr. Afoko’s bid for the national chairmanship, saying his leadership will help the party reclaim power from the NDC in 2028.

Mr. Afoko, who served as NPP National Chairman from 2014 to 2015, is promoting a ‘3R’ agenda—Reunite, Rebuild, Recapture—as his blueprint for bringing the party back into government.

The Northern Regional NPP 2nd Vice Chairman, Alhaji Abdul Rahman Sualihu Mahama, who received the donation on behalf of the Regional Chairman, Mohammed Adam Baantima Samba, thanked Mr. Afoko for the timely support.

He said the contribution will help ensure the successful completion of the party office and urged Mr. Afoko to continue supporting the party’s efforts to regain power in 2028.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale