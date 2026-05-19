Rockefeller Foundation Awards Over $350m Amid Decline In Global Aid

The Rockefeller Foundation launched its 2025 impact report, Big Bets, Real Results, detailing the Foundation’s 2025 work, including big bets on Universal Energy Abundance and Regenerative School Meals around the world, to accelerate the reach of frontier technology, community-driven models, and decisive data across its core focus areas.

Amid a volatile global landscape and a historic decline in global aid, the 113-year-old philanthropic organization successfully awarded more than US$350 million, directly mobilized US$3 billion, and funded $133,166,945 across 66 opportunities across Africa— reaching 731 million people worldwide.

The report highlights how African-led partnerships and innovative solutions are helping to prevent disease outbreaks through strengthened laboratory networks, address food insecurity and agricultural resilience, and accelerate progress toward energy abundance across Africa.

Through a funding model developed by the Global Fund and supported by The Rockefeller Foundation, the Abbott Foundation, and IQVIA, West African countries are building laboratory infrastructure, strengthening human capacity, and expanding surveillance networks.

These fast-moving lab systems and real-time data networks are equipping scientists and frontline health workers to detect and contain outbreaks before they become epidemics.

So far more than 100 outbreaks detected across West Africa, including viral haemorrhagic fevers and other epidemic threats, over 1,000 laboratory technicians trained to deploy and manage lab services and 11 West African countries have established sentinel surveillance systems to strengthen disease monitoring

The Rockefeller Foundation’s partnership with the World Food Programme prioritises nutritious, locally sourced, and sustainably produced foods while supporting smallholder farmers and regional economies.

The partnership currently spans six countries, including Ghana, and focuses on connecting schools directly to local food systems, prioritising fortified whole grains and diverse proteins in school meals while building farmers’ capacity to meet demand.

It also works towards identifying barriers by assessing meals, supply chain gaps, and cultural factors that may affect quality, delivery, and acceptance as well as supporting supporting evidence-based solutions by educating policymakers on the long-term nutritional and economic benefits of healthy school meals and developing practical tools governments can use to prioritise nutritious foods in national school feeding programmes.

“As The Rockefeller Foundation marks 60 years of its Africa Regional Office, it reflects a broader shift in the future of development. Amid aid cuts, geopolitical tensions and conflict, climate impacts, and political change, progress is becoming harder to sustain. Against this backdrop, the focus is increasingly on strengthening African capacity across health, education, and energy, and on African-led solutions and leadership, alongside the role of philanthropic capital. The Foundation’s latest Impact Report highlights how we are reimagining progress through mission-driven action and partnerships.” ― William Asiko, Senior Vice President and head of The Rockefeller Foundation’s Africa Regional Office

A Daily Guide Report