Shatta Wale Wins Two Awards At 43rd IRAWMA

Shatta Wale displaying his awards

Social media is buzzing following Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale’s victory at the just ended 43rd International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA), winning the Best African Dancehall Entertainer award and also securing the Concert of the Year for ‘ShattaFest’.

Shatta Wale secured three major nominations and successfully won two prestigious awards at the ceremony held in Florida, USA, missing out on the Best Music Video (for ‘Street Crown’).

For the Best African Entertainer, Shatta Wale beats the likes of Cindy Sanyu (Uganda), Redsan (Kenya), Sosey Boy (Congo-Brazzaville), Timaya (Nigeria) and Winky D (Zimbabwe).

And for the Best Concert of the Year, Shatta Wale’s ‘ShattaFest’ beats; Best of the Best – Miami, Intimate Jamaica Concert – Jamaica, Zimfest – UK and Beyond Kontrol – Ghana.

A statement issued by his management on May 18, 2026, read, “The management of Shatta Wale proudly confirms that the African Dancehall King emerged as a double award winner at the 43rd International Reggae and World Music Awards held over the weekend in Florida, USA.”

Management also expressed appreciation to the organisers of the awards scheme “for the recognition and continuous support for African music on the global stage.”

The statement further thanked fans worldwide, especially members of the Shatta Movement fraternity, for their “unwavering support, votes, and dedication throughout the years.”

According to management, the latest achievement reinforces Shatta Wale’s position as “one of Africa’s leading musical exports and a major force in global dancehall culture.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke