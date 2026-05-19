‘99.9% Designers Sold In Ghana Fake’

Nana Sarfo

GHANAIAN BUSINESS magnate and fashion entrepreneur, Nana Sarfo, has revealed that 99.9% of the international designer products sold in Ghana are not original.

Speaking on the Revealed – The New Era hosted by Bliss Kingg, the CEO of Savile Row Ghana stated that many fashion businesses sell fake international designer products for their clients in the country.

“I can tell you that in Ghana, 99.9% of the designers is not original. Believe me, I won’t lie to you. I don’t want to spoil somebodies business, that’s the truth believe me. It’s not easy to sell a brand in Ghana and you can go further, it’s not easy (sic),” he said.

Nana Sarfo said when it comes to his fashion business, most of the designer products clients purchase from his outfit are original and quality, reason why over the years he is still in business amidst the challenges.

“A lot of people don’t believe that I sell original. Because here, a lot of people travel and buy, but I thank God that now anyone who comes here see that I sell authentic,” he disclosed.

Nana Sarfo’s name resonates with fashion enthusiasts, as he consistently exudes a classy and dapper appearance, whether he is attending formal or casual events.

As the proprietor of Savile Row, with exclusive locations in high-end areas such as East Legon, Airport City (Stanbic Heights), and Kempinski Hotel, Nana Sarfo is a figure of style and elegance in the fashion industry.

On October 14, 2023, during the 2023 EMY Awards, Nana Sarfo was honoured as the Man of Style. This recognition did not come as a surprise, given his unwavering commitment to looking his best.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke