Attram De Visser Win Maiden Democracy Youth Cup

Attram De Visser Soccer Academy produced a commanding performance to defeat JP FC 3-1 to win the maiden Democracy Youth Cup.

The game which took place at the La McDan AstroTurf Town Park in Accra on Thursday witnessed the winning team take home the ultimate prize of GH₵10,000 and the bragging right as inaugural winners of the cup.

Attram De Visser entered the final in confident form after dispatching Charity Stars 2-0 in the semi-finals.

JP FC also impressed on their route to the decisive clash, overcoming Stari Third World 3-1 to secure their place in the final.

Over the course of the tournament, participating teams showcased emerging football talent, tactical discipline and competitive spirit across the group and knockout stages, attracting attention from football stakeholders and talent scouts.

The competition was organised to promote youth football development while encouraging civic awareness and discipline among young players.