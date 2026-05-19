Medeama Return To CAF Champions League

Medeama

Medeama will represent Ghana in next season’s CAF Champions League after winning the 2025-26 Ghana Premier League title.

The Tarkwa-based side secured the league crown with a game to spare following their emphatic victory over Heart of Lions on Sunday.

It will mark another opportunity for Medeama to compete on the continental stage after building a growing reputation in African club football over the past decade.

Medeama enjoyed their most successful continental campaign during the 2023-24 season when they reached the group stage of the CAF Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

They were drawn in a difficult Group D alongside African giants Al Ahly, Young Africans and CR Belouizdad.

Although Medeama did not progress beyond the group stage, the campaign represented a major milestone for the club and gave them valuable experience at the highest level of African club football.

Before that breakthrough, Medeama also enjoyed memorable runs in the CAF Confederation Cup.

In 2016, they reached the group stage after eliminating Mamelodi Sundowns in the playoff round.

The club had earlier announced itself in African football during their continental debut in 2014, when they reached the playoff stage after knocking out Moroccan side Maghreb de Fes before narrowly losing to AC Leopards.

Medeama will now hope to use their previous continental experience to make another strong impression in next season’s CAF Champions League.