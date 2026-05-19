Hasaacas Ladies Lift Women’s FA Cup Title

Hasaacas Ladies were crowned champions of the 2025/26 Women’s FA Cup after defeating Army Ladies 5-3 on penalties in a dramatic final.

The fiercely contested encounter ended 1-1 after 120 minutes, forcing the match into a tense penalty shootout where the Takoradi-based side held their nerve to secure the trophy.

Hasaacas Ladies entered the final determined to finish the season strongly following their defeat to Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the Women’s Premier League final a month earlier. Army Ladies were equally eager to end their campaign with silverware after missing out on a place in the league final.

Both sides created promising chances in an entertaining first half, but neither could find the breakthrough before the interval.

The deadlock was finally broken late in the second half when substitute Linda Epo gave Hasaacas the lead in the 87th minute, sparking celebrations among their supporters. However, Army Ladies responded almost immediately as Esther Asamoah Yiadom struck two minutes later to restore parity with her seventh goal of the tournament.

With the scores level at the end of regulation time, the final proceeded to extra time, but neither side managed to find the winning goal.

In the penalty shootout, Hasaacas Ladies converted all five of their spot kicks, while Army Ladies scored three and missed one, handing Hasaacas a memorable victory.

The triumph marks Hasaacas Ladies’ second Women’s FA Cup title, having previously lifted the trophy during the historic 2020/21 campaign. Head coach, Raymond Fenny, also etched his name into the history books by becoming the first coach to win the competition twice.

By Wletsu Ransford