African Senior Athletics Championships: Team Ghana Secures Five Medals

Team Ghana wrapped up the just-ended African Senior Athletics Championships with a total of five medals after six days of intense competition at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.

The 24th edition of the continental event attracted athletes from 40 countries, all battling for honours and new records. Although Ghana failed to secure a gold medal on home soil, the hosts still produced impressive performances to finish with one silver and four bronze medals.

Esther Obenewaa delivered Ghana’s best result of the championship by winning silver in the women’s high jump event, emerging as the country’s only finalist to finish in second place.

In the women’s 400m final, Florence Agyemang powered her way to a bronze medal after clocking an impressive 51.87 seconds to finish third.

National 800m record holder Alex Amankwah also earned a place on the podium, taking bronze in the men’s 800m final with a time of 1:46.18.

Ghana’s relay teams added to the medal haul with strong performances in the 4x100m events. The women’s relay team produced a spirited display to secure bronze in the final event of the championship.

The men’s 4x100m team, who entered the competition as defending champions, also settled for bronze after finishing behind Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria at the packed University of Ghana Stadium.

By Wletsu Ransford