UDS Commissions 5 Projects To Enhance Learning

One of the five projects commissioned at UDS

The University for Development Studies (UDS) has commissioned five (5) major infrastructure projects at the Tamale campus of the university.

The projects include a Nursing and Midwifery Complex, which is a modern 800-seater auditorium, a vibrant hub for lectures, seminars and major academic engagements accommodating between 250-300 students, ensuring a comfortable experience for all; Health Sciences Laboratory Complex, a students’ teaching laboratory accommodating 80 students, enabling effective hands-on instruction.

The rest are Twin Oval Multipurpose Auditorium Complex, a 300-seater capacity auditorium which provides an ideal setting for lectures, conferences, workshops and cultural events; Dental Clinic, a modern 10-chair dental support specialised training in the design and fitting of dental prostheses including crowns, bridges and dentures, as well as the Directorate of ICT Building.

At a short ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of UDS, Professor Seidu Al-Hassan, noted that as the student population continues to grow, so too must the infrastructure at the university, adding that the university has invested significantly in expanding and modernising its facilities.

He stated that the commissioning of the major projects are not just buildings; they are enablers of excellence which provide the environment needed for effective teaching, cutting-edge research, and quality service delivery.

“These projects reflect our commitment to providing access to higher education for more people, particularly those from underserved communities,” he added.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale