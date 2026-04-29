‘Missing’ Indian National’s Body Found In Car Boot… One Suspect Grabbed

THE BODY of an Indian national, living in Kumasi, in the Ashanti regional capital, has been found in the boot of his own vehicle after he had been declared missing.

There were multiple stab wounds on the body of Devendra Singh when it was found on April 25, 2026, at about 2 p.m., an indication of a possible murder case, the police said.

According to the police, one suspect, whose name has not been disclosed to the public yet, perhaps for security reasons, has been nabbed in connection with the death of the Indian.

“Police received information that the victim’s vehicle had been found at the outskirts of Sabin Akrofuom, near Royal Lemosey Hospital. A team of officers proceeded to the scene and found the vehicle parked by the roadside.

“Upon inspection, the lifeless body of the deceased was discovered in the boot of the vehicle with multiple stab wounds. The deceased had earlier been reported missing, and police had commenced efforts to locate him,” a police statement disclosed.

Authored by DSP Godwin Ahianyo, of the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, the report said the suspect is currently being interrogated as part of efforts to nab all those involved in the killing.

“The police have arrested one person in connection with the murder of an Indian national, Devendra Singh, in Kumasi.

“The suspect is in custody and assisting with investigations,” he added.

He said a joint operation between the IGP’s Special Team and the Ashanti Regional Police Command led to the arrest of the suspect, noting that police are probing further to help nab other possible suspects.

“The police assure the public that every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice and urge anyone with relevant information to assist the investigation.

“The vehicle has since been impounded for further investigations,” DSP Ahianyo said, adding, the body has been deposited in a morgue at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), awaiting autopsy.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi