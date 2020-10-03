Akufo-Addo Deserves 4 More Says Okyenhene

President Akufo-Addo cutting sod for the Estern Region Waste Plant

THE Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has called on Ghanaians to vote massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on December 7 to continue his good works.

According to him, the contributions of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration towards the growth of the country had been enormous and would need another term to push for more development.

“Indeed, Nana Akufo-Addo has shown his capabilities by laying down good infrastructure and delivered some of the promises he made during the 2016 campaign,” the Okyenhene said when the President called on the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs in Koforidua on Thursday evening.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, who is the President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, added “so if you are coming again for renewal I don’t see why I will not give it to you. The landlords are Ghanaians and I know they will give the mandate to you again because you have kept the Jubilee House up to standard. I’m not saying this because you are my cousin but it’s the reality on the ground. We will commend you and ask for more.”

The Okyenhene said the Akufo-Addo administration brought in social intervention programmes that are helping many people and singled out the Free SHS policy which he said would serve as a catalyst for development.

The Okyenhene said road infrastructure had improved massively under the current government and added that the President is a symbol of ‘selfless humanity and leadership’ as he strongly believes ‘he has given up public and private gain for the public good.’

Mahama Sakawa

Reacting to former President John Mahama’s Akyem Sakawa tagging, the Okyenhene said, “In our Constitution it’s stated that we should do politics devoid of insults but now it’s not politics of insults again rather politics of insulting groups. We are all one and I’m proud to be a native of Akyem but I am a better person being a Ghanaian.”

“I will plead with those who intend to bring separation in the country to desist from that because that is not the way we want it. We cannot afford to bring division among us. It is our common destiny that we are all Ghanaians. We are better as a nation because of Nana Addo,” he added.

1,481 Projects

Briefing the House, President Akufo-Addo disclosed that there were 1,481 projects initiated by his government in the Eastern Region alone, with 768 completed and 713 ongoing.

The President added that out of the 768 completed projects, 402 is in the educational sector, 48 under housing, 40 in the roads sector and 201 for water and sanitation sector.

With the 713 ongoing projects, the President again disclosed that 215 of them are found under the educational sector, 54 for the housing sector, 30 under roads sector and 294 for water and sanitation sector.

“Among the principal activities being undertaken by my government includes the Agenda 111 to build district hospitals for districts without hospitals. In the Eastern Region, the districts that are going to benefit from it are Atiwa East and West, Asuogyaman, Ayensuano, Birim South, Afram Plains South, Upper West Akim, Fanteakwa South and the Asene Manso Akroso,” the President noted.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua