President Eyes All 47 Ashanti Seats

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT NANA Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is seriously targeting to sweep all the 47 parliamentary seats in the Ashanti Region on December 7.

The ruling political party is firmly in control of 44 out of the 47 parliamentary seats in the region, which is widely regarded as the stronghold of the NPP, but the President said, in December, the party needed to capture the extra three seats which are in the hands of its main political opponent the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“In 2016, the Ashanti Region gave the NPP 44 out of the 47 parliamentary seats and we can do better this time by amassing all the 47 MP seats to seal the Agenda 47/47 target of the party,” he noted.

The President was speaking when he officially introduced all the 47 Ashanti Regional NPP parliamentary candidates (PCs) for the December 7 elections to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

President Akufo-Addo’s visit to the Manhyia Palace on Monday coincided with an Asanteman Traditional Council meeting, which took place at the Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Gardens.

Continuing, the President stressed the importance for the NPP to win more parliamentary seats in the august House, adding that such feat would help his government to deliver peacefully.

“On January 7, 2021, when I am being sworn into office to commence my second term as President, I am hoping to have 47 NPP MPs from the Ashanti Region to help the party to dominate Parliament.

“Our dominance in Parliament would prevent situations where government’s developmental agenda would face setbacks and stumbling blocks in Parliament, so please vote massively for the NPP MPs,” he appealed.

According to him, the NPP has intelligent, hard working, visionary and patriotic PCs, who when voted into office, would display their competence to help accelerate the development of the state.

“As the President, starting from 2021, I need MPs who are capable and ready to serve mother Ghana to speed up national transformation and luckily for us, the NPP has these unique people right here,” he pointed out.

President Akufo-Addo stated that definitely he would retain his enviable seat based on his positive performance in political office, adding that he urgently needed more NPP MPs in Parliament to support him.

At the tail end of the event, the President, one after the other, introduced all the 47 NPP PCs to the Asantehene and his chiefs.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi