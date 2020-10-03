ER Waste Plant Ready In 4 Months

The Eastern Region has become the eighth region to benefit from the ongoing integrated recycling and compost plants being constructed across the country by the government through a public-private arrangement with Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) and its partners – Komptech.

With the exception of the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions whose plants have been inaugurated, works are currently ongoing on solid waste treatment plants in the Western, Western North, Ahafo, Bono and Bono East regions.

Benefits

The solid waste treatment facility in the Eastern Region, which is expected to be completed within four months, has been sited at Akwadum, a suburb of Effiduase in the New Juaben North Constituency.

It has the capacity to process tonnes of solid waste daily into compost to be used for agricultural purposes, among other useful end products.

When completed, the facility would receive waste from municipalities, including New Juaben North and South, Effiduase, Suhum, Abuakwa North and South, Yilo Krobo, Koforidua, Okere, among others.

President Akufo-Addo, who cut the sod on Thursday for work to commence, commended the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, who also doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ZGL, for helping to solve many of the waste management problems in the country and also helping to create jobs.

“That explains why my government has offered to firmly support Dr. Siaw Agyepong and his group of companies in their quest to construct solid waste treatment plants in all the 16 regions,” he said.

Besides, he applauded the efforts of the Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, for ensuring the collaboration between the government and private players in the waste management sector continues to work well.

According to President Akufo-Addo, ensuring that Ghana becomes the cleanest country in Africa is a top priority of his administration. He commended the Effiduasehene who also doubles as the Nifahene, Okoawia DwomoBaabu II, for releasing land for the project.

When she took her turn to address the gathering, the Minister of Sanitation entreated the youth in the regions, who would get the opportunity to work in the facilities, to give off their best.

Dr. Agyepong, for his part, said upon completion, the facility would offer jobs to about 325 persons, adding “while 75 will have direct jobs, 250 will indirectly be engaged.”

Nana Okoawia Dowomo Baabu II, on his part, expressed appreciation to the President for fulfilling all his campaign promises in the run-up to the 2016 elections.

“We are happy too that the President cut the sod for the construction of a regional hospital at Effiduase,” he said, adding, “Your policies and programmes are unmatched.”

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua