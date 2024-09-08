Akufo-Addo Makes Case For China-Africa Economic Cooperation

In a powerful address at the China-Africa Private Sector Cooperation Forum in Shenzhen, China, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana made a compelling case for stronger economic cooperation between China and Africa.

The President highlighted Ghana’s efforts towards industrialization, agricultural modernization, and green development, and invited Chinese investors to join Ghana in replicating these successes across the African continent.

The President’s address was part of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which aims to promote economic cooperation between China and Africa.

In his speech, President Akufo-Addo praised the remarkable achievements of Shenzhen, a city that epitomizes China’s economic transformation through innovation and investment.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized that Ghana’s economic transformation lies in adding value to its abundant natural resources.

He highlighted the country’s ambitious industrialization agenda, which includes the development of a vehicle assembly industry, and invited Chinese investors to consider the vast potential within this program.

The President also outlined the success of the “One District, One Factory” (1D1F) initiative, a cornerstone of his government’s industrialization strategy.

Through this program, the government has facilitated the establishment of at least one manufacturing facility in each of the country’s 261 districts.

In addition to industrialization, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the importance of agricultural modernization.

He praised Ghana’s “Planting for Food and Jobs” initiative, which has supported over 1.9 million farmers and significantly boosted the production of key staples such as maize and rice.

The President also emphasized his government’s commitment to green development, seeing it as both a moral imperative and an economic opportunity.

He highlighted Ghana’s ambitious goals to increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix to 10% by 2030 and invited investors to seize the chance to partner in agro-processing, storage, mechanization, and sustainable agricultural practices.

In closing, President Akufo-Addo called for China and Africa to deepen their economic cooperation through the Belt and Road Initiative, stressing that partnerships must be built on mutual respect and sustainable development.

“The time is ripe for investment in Ghana,” he urged, calling on investors to seize the opportunities in industrialization, agriculture, and green development.

-BY Daniel Bampoe