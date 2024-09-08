Bernard Mornah Elected PNC Flagbearer

In a significant milestone for the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah has emerged victorious in the party’s flagbearer contest.

The announcement was made by Electoral Commission officials at the UDS Guest House in Accra on September 7, 2024.

Bernard Mornah’s win was a commanding one, securing 1,138 votes against his opponent David Apasera’s 216 votes.

The party’s congress, which was convened to elect national executives ahead of the upcoming December general elections, saw Mornah’s victory as a major boost to his campaign.

In his victory speech, Mornah extended an olive branch to Apasera, urging him to work together to strengthen the party’s position in the general elections.

He stressed the need for unity to help the PNC gain political power.

“We must put our differences aside and work together to achieve our goal of winning the general elections,” Mornah said.

“I urge all members of the party to rally behind me and work towards a common goal.”

The congress was initially delayed due to an injunction filed by Apasera’s camp, but the party was able to resolve the matter, enabling the event to proceed without further disruption.

Bernard Mornah’s victory is seen as a significant milestone for the PNC, which has been struggling to gain traction in recent years.

The party has been plagued by internal conflicts and has failed to make a significant impact in previous elections.

However, with Mornah at the helm, the party is hoping to turn its fortunes around.

