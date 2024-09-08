Bawumia, Mahama File Presidential Nomination Forms Monday

Tomorrow, September 9, 2024, marks a significant day in Ghana’s political calendar as two of the country’s leading politicians, the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama, file their presidential nomination forms.

Dr Bawumia, Vice President and the flagbearer of the NPP, will be the first to file his forms at the Electoral Commission’s headquarters, accompanied by his running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and other party leaders.

This will be followed by a public address at the NPP’s national headquarters.

Later in the day, at 2 pm, former President Mahama, flagbearer of the NDC, will submit his nomination papers, accompanied by his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

The two candidates have been engaged in a heated campaign, with each promising to bring about significant change to the country

Dr Bawumia has campaigned on the theme of “possibility,” promising to build on the achievements of the current government and take Ghana to the next level.

Former President Mahama, on the other hand, has focused on the theme of “change,” promising to revitalize the economy, create jobs, and improve the country’s educational and healthcare systems.

As the two candidates file their nomination forms, the stage is set for an intense campaign season.

With just a few months to go before the December 7 elections, Ghanaians will be watching closely to see which candidate will emerge victorious.

Dr Bawumia’s campaign has been marked by his emphasis on the achievements of the current government, including the implementation of free senior high school education and the creation of jobs through the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) program.

Mr Mahama’s campaign, on the other hand, has focused on the need for change, with the former president promising to do things differently if elected.

He has campaigned on a platform of inclusivity and economic recovery, promising to create jobs and improve the country’s infrastructure.

-BY Daniel Bampoe