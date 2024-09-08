Oguaamanhene Commends Bawumia For Renovating Palace

The Oguaa Traditional Council in Cape Coast has expressed its gratitude to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, for his generous contribution to renovating the Oguaamanhene’s Palace.

The renovation was done to give the palace a befitting face-lift for the 60th Anniversary celebrations of the Fetu Afahye festival.

The Oguaamanhene, Osabarima Kwesi Atta, commended Dr. Bawumia for his support, saying that the Vice President’s contribution has helped to restore the palace to its former glory.

The palace, which is a symbol of the rich cultural heritage of the Oguaa people, has been renovated to reflect the traditional architecture of the area.

The Fetu Afahye festival, which has been celebrated for six decades, is a significant event in the calendar of the Oguaa people.

The festival brings together the chiefs and people of Cape Coast to celebrate their culture and heritage.

This year’s celebration was particularly significant, as it marked the 25th Anniversary of the enstoolment of Osabarima Kwesi Atta II as the Omanhene of Oguaa.

The city of Cape Coast came alive over the weekend as the chiefs and people of the area celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Fetu Afahye festival which was attended by dignitaries including the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The theme for the occasion, “Celebrating the City of Firsts: Our People, Our Culture,” was a fitting one, as Cape Coast is a city that has played a foundational role in Ghana’s history.

The city is home to many firsts, including the first European fort, the first school, and the first church.

Dr. Bawumia, who was a special guest at the celebration, wrote on his social media handle: “Together with Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and other dignitaries, I joined the chiefs and people of Cape Coast for the celebration of the Fetu Afahye @60, which also marked the 25th Anniversary of the enstoolment of Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhene of Oguaa (Cape Coast).”

He added: “The theme for the occasion, ‘Celebrating the City of Firsts: Our People, Our Culture,’ encapsulates the essence of our identity as Ghanaians and reflects the rich cultural heritage of Cape Coast, a city that has played a foundational role in our nation’s history.”

Dr. Bawumia’s attendance at the celebration was significant, as it demonstrated his commitment to preserving Ghana’s cultural heritage. His contribution to the renovation of the Oguaamanhene’s Palace, which was done to give the palace a befitting face-lift for the anniversary celebrations, was also seen as a recognition of the importance of traditional institutions in Ghana’s development.

The Fetu Afahye festival is a significant event in Ghana’s cultural calendar, and its celebration is a testament to the country’s rich cultural diversity.

BY Daniel Bampoe