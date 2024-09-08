Get Involved In Upcoming Elections- Bawumia To Ghanaians

As Ghana gears up for the 2024 December polls, Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has issued a clarion call to Ghanaians to participate actively in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at the Oguaa Fetu Afahye festival, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the significance of elections as a cornerstone of Ghana’s democracy, allowing citizens to exercise their right to choose their leaders and shape the nation’s future.

“Elections are not just about choosing leaders; they are about choosing the direction in which we want our country to go,” Dr. Bawumia said.

He added “It is your opportunity to advocate for the issues that matter to your education, employment, healthcare, and the environment. Do not allow others to decide your future for you; it is in your hands, take charge.”

Dr. Bawumia’s call to action comes at a time when Ghana is preparing for what is expected to be a highly contested election.

The Oguaa Fetu Afahye festival, which brought together traditional leaders, politicians, and citizens from across the country, provided a platform for Dr. Bawumia to address the importance of peace, tolerance, and respect during the election period.

“We must reject violence and divisive rhetoric,” Dr. Bawumia said. “Instead, let us engage in constructive dialogue and celebrate our differences as a source of strength.”

“We must take our future into our own hands,” said one attendee at the festival. “We must make informed decisions at the polls and choose leaders who will work in our best interests.”

BY Daniel Bampoe