Nana Ama McBrown Sprays Cash At Grace Omaboe`s 80th Birthday

In a heartwarming display of affection and respect, Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Nana Ama McBrown showered her mentor, Grace Omaboe, with cash at her grand 80th birthday celebration and book launch.

The event, held last night at ‘The Underbridge’ in East Legon, brought together a host of Ghanaian celebrities, dignitaries, and well-wishers to celebrate the life and achievements of the veteran actress.

As part of the celebration, Nana Ama McBrown took to the stage to pay tribute to her mentor, praising her for her contributions to the Ghanaian entertainment industry and her impact on her own life.

In a surprise move, Nana Ama McBrown then began to shower Grace Omaboe with cash, much to the delight of the audience.

The gesture was met with cheers and applause, as those in attendance celebrated the special bond between the two women.

The cash shower was not the only highlight of the event, as Nana Ama McBrown also presented Grace Omaboe with a special gift, further solidifying their mentor-mentee relationship.

Grace Omaboe, who has been in the entertainment industry for over five decades, was visibly moved by the gesture and thanked Nana Ama McBrown for her kindness.

The event has been a celebration of Grace Omaboe’s life and achievements, with many in attendance praising her for her dedication to her craft and her impact on the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

BY Daniel Bampoe