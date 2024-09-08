Maame Dokono, Celebrates 80th Birthday, Launches Memoir

The Ghanaian entertainment industry gathered to celebrate the milestone birthday of one of its most beloved icons, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono.

The legendary actress, singer, and TV personality marked her 80th birthday with a grand celebration and the launch of her memoir at The Underbridge in East Legon, Accra.

Maame Dokono’s career spans over five decades, during which she has made an indelible mark on the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Born on June 10, 1941, in Birim North District of the Eastern Region, Maame Dokono began her career in the 1960s as a singer and actress.

She quickly gained popularity for her unique voice and captivating stage presence.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Maame Dokono became a household name in Ghana, starring in numerous films and television shows.

Her iconic roles in productions such as “Obra” and “Keteke” endeared her to audiences across the country.

She also made significant contributions to the Ghanaian music industry, releasing several hit songs that remain popular to this day.

Throughout her career, Maame Dokono has received numerous awards and accolades for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

She has been recognized for her tireless efforts to promote Ghanaian culture and arts, both locally and internationally.

The 80th birthday celebration and book launch were attended by a host of dignitaries, including politicians, celebrities, and industry stakeholders.

The event was a testament to Maame Dokono’s enduring legacy and impact on the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

In her memoir, Maame Dokono shares her life story, including her experiences in the entertainment industry, her challenges, and her triumphs.

-BY Daniel Bampoe