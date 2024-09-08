NDC MPs Exposed Over Energy Sector Reforms

In a shocking display of political hypocrisy, some NDC MPs have been caught contradicting their own party’s manifesto on energy sector reforms.

The controversy surrounds the government’s plan to merge some state institutions, including the Volta River Authority (VRA) and Bui Authority, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), as well as the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) and the Energy Commission.

The government’s plan to realign these institutions has been in the works for several years. In 2019, the government announced plans to merge the VRA and Bui Authority to create a new entity that would be responsible for generating and transmitting electricity.

The move was seen as a way to improve efficiency and reduce costs in the energy sector.

However, during an emergency sitting of Parliament, the First Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, reportedly stated that the NDC would oppose the government’s proposal.

This statement is surprising, given that the NDC’s 2024 Energy Manifesto outlines a similar proposal.

On page 60, section 4.1.1 of the manifesto, the NDC states that it will “restructure and realign both operative and regulatory agencies to enhance sector efficiency, transparency, accountability, and governance where necessary.”

The manifesto also proposes the development of an energy sector strategic framework to integrate the energy and power subsectors.

Kwadwo N. Poku, Chair of the Energy Manifesto for the New Patriotic Party Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, expressed his disappointment at the NDC’s opposition to the government’s plan.

In a statement he said “I am struggling to understand why someone who proposes to do something would oppose it when another party is already doing it,” he said.

Industry experts have concluded that merging some of these institutions would improve efficiency and transparency in the energy sector.

However, the NDC’s opposition to the government’s plan has raised questions about their commitment to reform.

The NDC has also been accused of hypocrisy over their stance on private sector participation in the energy sector.

Kwadwo Poku noted, “Let us put Ghana first and stop the unnecessary politics that poison the minds of Ghanaians regarding policies that both parties support, simply because one is desperate to win elections.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe