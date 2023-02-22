Alan Convoy Kills Woman In Tamale

The convoy of the flagbearer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan John Kyerematen, has allegedly knocked a couple in Tamale.

The accident has resulted in the death of the woman instantly as the man is battling for his life following the various degrees of injuries he sustained.

He has since been rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

An eyewitness who narrated the incident to GBC said that the accident happened at the Agric traffic light.

The NPP Presidential hopeful was in the Northern region to announce his Presidential ambition when the unfortunate incident happened.

Alan Kyerematen paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama, at his Palace in Yendi.

He was in his Palace to officially announce his intention to contest the 2024 Presidential race on the ticket of the ruling NPP.

Mr. Kyerematen seized the opportunity to commend the Yaa-Naa for maintaining peace in the Dagbon Traditional Area.

Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama called for decorum among all the contestants for the party’s ticket.

He also commended Mr. Kyerematen for championing the government’s flagship programme, One District One Factory.

By Vincent Kubi