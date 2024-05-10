Kanayo O. Kanayo Warns Nollywood Over Son

Kanayo O. Kanayo has warned his production crew not to give preferential treatment to his son, Clinton Mbaise.

The veteran actor this week announced the introduction of his first son to the dynamic world of the Nigerian movie industry.

According to him, Mbaise will be joining his esteemed production company, Simpliciter Associates Productions, in dual roles as an assistant production manager and personal assistant to him.

Speaking via an Instagram video, he said at no point should anyone treat him as his son during work.

“This is Clinton Onyeze Mbaise, my first son. And he is joining us today as assistant production manager and as my personal assistant,” he said.

“Do not treat him like my son. It is a warning I am giving to everybody.

He is here to work. He is going to earn a fee like every other person. Do not begin to say na K.O.K son. I no dey for that kind thing. Treat him as a member of the production crew,” he added.

Highlighting Mbaise’s academic achievements, Kanayo revealed that his son recently graduated from Babcock University with a degree in Information and Communication Technology.

Additionally, Mbaise pursued studies in filmmaking and management, showcasing his dedication to honing his skills in the cinematic arts.