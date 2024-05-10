Releasing Serial Numbers of BVR Kits Dangerous, EC Tells NDC

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed a request made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the release of serial numbers of Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits used in the limited voter registration exercise, citing potential security risks.

In response to the NDC’s request for access to the serial numbers of the BVR kits currently utilized in the ongoing registration process, the EC issued a statement on Thursday, May 9, 2024, highlighting the dangers associated with disclosing such information to external entities.

The EC emphasized that sharing the serial numbers with external parties could jeopardize the security and integrity of the electoral system and its operations.

The Commission reassured the public that measures have been implemented to ensure the transparency of the registration exercise, affirming their commitment to openness and accountability.

The statement from the EC read, “Releasing these serial numbers to any external parties, including political entities, poses a substantial risk to the security and integrity of our registration processes. That is why this has never been done since the biometric voting system was introduced in Ghana.”

Furthermore, the EC underscored that their decision to decline the NDC’s request was motivated by the need to safeguard the electoral system from potential threats. The Commission reiterated that prioritizing the prevention of security risks associated with releasing BVR kit serial numbers outweighed individual stakeholder interests.

The EC concluded by reiterating their commitment to transparency and emphasized that while they have nothing to conceal, the protection of the security and integrity of the electoral process remained a paramount concern.

The refusal by the EC to disclose the serial numbers of BVR kits serves as a point of contention between the electoral body and the opposition party, reflecting the ongoing tensions and concerns surrounding the voter registration exercise.

By Vincent Kubi