‘All Players Need Psychologists’

Raphinha

Barcelona forward Raphinha has said working with a psychologist is essential for anyone navigating a career as a professional footballer and not let the sport “destroy you.”

Raphinha, 27, has started the season in fine form, scoring a hat trick in Saturday’s 7-0 win against Real Valladolid, but his time at Barça has not always been easy.

Since joining from Leeds United in 2022 for €55 million ($60.7m), he has struggled to adapt to the club, seen his performances criticised and been regularly linked with a transfer elsewhere. “Yes, in my first six months here. They were complicated for me and my family. I improved after the [Qatar] World Cup and ended the season well, but the adaption was a struggle.

“I thought about leaving at times, but those thoughts passed quickly. This is Barça. The club is huge; it’s normal that it’s hard.

“If you work hard and want to have a football career, you can’t give up. I have had many reasons to give up, leave football and continue with my life. It’s a profession that destroys you.

“There have been moments when I have got home and not known if I would get up the next morning to train again. I have cried, here [at Barça] as well.

“I do psychological work because I have seen how important it is. Everyone should do it because it helps a lot.

“If you don’t take care of yourself, football destroys you. It’s very easy to enter depression and give up on everything.”

Even this summer, after registering 10 goals and 13 assists in all competitions last season, saw Raphinha linked with a move away from Barça, with English and Saudi Arabian clubs credited with an interest.