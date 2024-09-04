Stars Battle Angola In Kumasi Tomorrow

Black Stars players arrive in Kumasi

The Black Stars yesterday landed in Kumasi to continue their preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The team departed from Accra after holding their first training session at the Accra Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Ten players participated in the session, under the tutelage of the technical team, who were fortunate to survive a road accident last Sunday.

Among those who trained were goalkeepers Frederick Asare and Joseph Wollacott, along with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Ebenezer Annan, Jonas Adjetey, Tariq Lamptey, and Ibrahim Osman.

Mohammed Kudus, Majeed Ashimeru, and Inaki Williams also joined the camp on Monday, bringing the team close to a full squad.

Norwich City midfielder Forson Amankwah has replaced injured Elisha Owusu in the squad.

“The technical team is expecting a full house ahead of their trip to Kumasi, where they’ll train at the Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the Ghana Football Association (GFA) disclosed.

Ghana will face Angola tomorrow and later travel to Berkane, Morocco, for their second Group F match against Niger on Monday.

The Black Stars aim for two wins to start their qualification campaign on a good footing.