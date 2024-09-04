GFA Pushes For Tax Rebate

Kurt Okraku

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, is appealing to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to review its almost 20% tax levied the Association.

And likening it to the entertainment industry, where a flat 3% VAT rate is levied, the GFA boss is appealing for a reduction of the tax rate for the football governing body, which is being levied at 17.5%.

He stated at the 30th GFA Ordinary Congress in Prampram (Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence) recently that a reduction in their taxation will offer clubs opportunities to develop their capacities.

The GFA boss said, “Football clubs are charged 17.5% VAT, while other industries such as the entertainment industry pay a flat 3% VAT rate.”

He added, “We appeal for football clubs such like the entertainment industry to be levied 3% VAT to give the clubs opportunities to build their capacities.”

The appeal is one of several human intervention policies rolled by the current GFA administration to empower football clubs.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum