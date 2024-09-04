Bawumia Seeks Chief Imam’s Blessings

In a heartwarming display of spiritual solidarity, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the 2024 presidential candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), sought the blessings of the Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, on his campaign tour.

The whistle-stop at the Chief Imam’s residence at New Fadama in the Okaikwei Central constituency marked a significant moment in Dr. Bawumia’s journey to the presidency.

As a devout Muslim, Dr. Bawumia’s visit to the Chief Imam’s residence held deep significance.

The Chief Imam, a revered figure in Ghana’s Muslim community, has been a vocal advocate for peace and unity.

By seeking his blessings, Dr. Bawumia aimed to bolster his campaign and appeal to a broader base of supporters.

The meeting between Dr. Bawumia and the Chief Imam was characterized by warmth and mutual respect.

The Chief Imam offered prayers for Dr. Bawumia, seeking Allah’s blessings and guidance for his presidential aspirations.

This gesture underscores the importance of spiritual guidance in Ghana’s political landscape.

Dr. Bawumia’s campaign has focused on outlining his vision for Ghana’s development, with an emphasis on unity, prosperity, and inclusivity.

By engaging with stakeholders and seeking the blessings of religious leaders, Dr. Bawumia is demonstrating his commitment to building a better future for all Ghanaians.

The NPP flagbearer on Wednesday, began a campaign tour in the Okaikwei North, South and Central Constituencies in the Greater Accra Region to sell his campaign messages.

He is accompanied by Patrick Yaw Boamah, Okaikwei central constituency MP, and Stephen Ntim, NPP national chairman among others.

-BY Daniel Bampoe